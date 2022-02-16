MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)-Around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, several Midland Police vehicles pulled up to Midland Christian School in the 2000 block of Culver Drive. A short time later, about five people were taken out of the school in handcuffs and loaded into the police cars.

Parents we spoke with, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the arrests may stem from what has been described as a “disturbing video of a sexual assault” going around on social media.

We reached out to the school following the arrests, but they declined to comment. We also reached out to a spokesperson with MPD, but they were unable to provide any information at this time.

This is a developing story; we will update as more information becomes available.