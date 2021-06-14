Arrest made in 2-day 2-city shooting spree

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have charged Justin Tyran Roberts, 39, after allegedly shooting five people over the weekend.

Phenix City Police responded to a shooting that took place June 11, at the Courtyard by Marriott on 1400 Whitewater Ave., at 8:15 p.m. When police arrived to the scene they discovered an individual had been shot multiple times and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Multiple witnesses on the scene described the shooter as a black male.

On June 11, around 10 p.m. Columbus Police Department responded to a shooting on 1032 Broadway Street. Once police arrived at the scene they learned three individuals had been shot and were transported to the hospital. Witnesses at the scene described the shooter as a black male wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

On June 12, around 2 p.m. Columbus police responded to a shooting on 3rd Ave. and 4th Street. When police arrived to the scene they discovered one individual had been shot and was transported to the hospital. The victim described the shooter as a black male with a white shirt wrapped around his face.

CPD arranged a search for the suspect during the time of the search Uptown Columbus had a heavy police presence. Around 4 p.m. officers arrested Roberts and was taken into police custody without incident.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon and Mayor Skip Henderson held a press conference this afternoon in regards of the three shootings. Based on the information CPD has gathered, they are unclear of the motive for the shootings.

“Based on the information we have so far, we have not identified any connection between the suspect and the victims,” Blackmon said.

Blackmon also wants the community to know the downtown area is still safe.

“We want our citizens to know that there is no need be in fear or be apprehensive of getting about. We want everyone to continue to get out and know that we take this very seriously. Any incident, shooting incident, any crime that occurs in Columbus, we take it very seriously,”

None of the victims suffered any life threatening injuries. Roberts will be in Recorders Court on June 14 at 9 a.m.