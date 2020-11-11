Army Recruiting Station inside of Sunset Mall gets new sheep statue painted by 12-year-old artist

There’s a new Army recrEWEt in town named Private Mohair San Angelo.

The Army recruiting station inside of Sunset Mall revealed their new sheep statue on Veterans Day at noon. The artist is 12-year-old Anamarie Perkins from Carlsbad, Texas. She painted the sheep with help from her mom Sara Perkins.

Anamarie was chosen after many other artists applied and used this project to help with her homeschooling credits.

Anamaire says she loves art and wanted to “do something big” with art so she was honored to paint the sheep statue for the Army.

"It took a while, as these things usually do, it took a while to get exactly what we wanted and get ready to paint. So, we actually painted about two and a half weeks. So, what I would tell people who want to do something is just keep going," Sarah Perkins said.









Sarah Perkins and her daughter spoke often throughout the project about the significance of the artwork along with the structure and attributes of the United States Military.

Sgt. First Class Devin Hurd was in charge of getting the project completed. He says it was a lengthy process but it was all worth it adding that the statue will hold a special meaning to him and his family who live in San Angelo.

“It’s been about a year process, but the last three months is been in the painting process. It’s one of those things I take self-pride in because it’s giving back to the community and being a member of this community I can come back and look at it and say ‘hey, I helped get that legacy started,” Hurd said.

The ceremony concluded with four new Army recruits being sworn in.

The sheep statues are part of a large project created by Downtown San Angelo, Inc. (DTSA)

“These fiberglass statues decorated by local artists commemorate San Angelo’s historical importance as a wool marketing center. In 2007 to honor the Miss Wool of America pageant the local nonprofit, Downtown San Angelo, came up with the Sheep Spectacular.” Downtown San Angelo, Inc. website.

Another initiative launched by DTSA is the “We’re Still San Angelo” t-shirt. Part of the proceeds provide aid to businesses in the downtown area.