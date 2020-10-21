Area Appliance Services named 2020-2021 Outstanding Business

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Better Business Bureau presented their 2020-2021 Outstanding Business Award to Rudy Castaneda, Owner of Area Appliance Services, Tuesday afternoon.

The Better Business Bureau gives this award to businesses who get nominated by their customers for going above and beyond expectations.

Castaneda says since opening his doors to the public in 1986, he has been happy to be able to serve the people in the community.

“I’m just glad to be a part of San Angelo and Serving the people here and they’re a wonderful people and I’ll continue to serve for a long time” says Castaneda.

For more information about Area Appliance Services, call 325-374-1992 or visit their Facebook page.

