SAN ANGELO, Texas — Jeffery Nicholas has been charged with two counts of Capital Murder of a Police Officer and had a bond of two million dollars set for each count ($4 million total) for Monday evening's shooting that left two Concho County deputies dead and a City of Eden employee injured.

According to the affidavit, deputies responded to a investigation regarding a person being bitten by a dog. Witnesses stated Nicholas refused cooperation and threatened to shoot deputies before the incident. A struggle between officers and Nicholas ensued. Nicholas produced a semi-automatic pistol and opened fire — striking, and killing both deputies and injuring the City of Eden employee.