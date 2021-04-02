April is Child Abuse Awareness Month: Children’s Advocacy Center holding community, virtual events

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas is holding several virtual events and a drive-thru community event for Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Events include their annual Pinwheel Ceremony, Picnic in the Park, Blue Sunday, Blue Friday, and Cookie Friday.

Learn more about what pinwheel represent in the video below.

Picnic in the Park will be a drive-thru event this year but will remain free of charge. Organizers say that even if you do not need the information handed out, you may know someone who does.

Each child will receive a free stuffed animal and all attendees will receive a free hot dog.