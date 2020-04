SAN ANGELO, Texas - “So currently, today is April 6th, the City of San Angelo is in a Stay at Home, Stay Safe effective order. Basically, we’re encouraging citizens to stay home, to only get out for essential activities, going to grocery stores, going to work things like that. The reason for that is we’re trying to help stop the spread of COVID-19. What our city leadership is trying to do is align our self with the governor and the president. The president extended their time frame to the end of April, the governor did as well. The same day the governor made a stay at home order, we were already in the background working on that, so we were already in the motions getting that ready,” Brian Groves, Public Information Officer for the City of San Angelo said.

When it comes to a timeline of when the stay at home stay safe order will end, Groves says there isn’t one.