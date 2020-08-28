Anti-crime and gang units bust yields arrests, recovery of stolen property









SAN ANGELO, Texas – Over the last two days, Officers with the San Angelo Police Department’s Anti-Crime Unit and Gang Unit have arrested the following suspects pursuant to an ongoing investigation into criminal activity associated with a residence located in the 2000 block of Colorado Street in San Angelo, Texas.

Alfredo Chavez, age 17: Possession of Marijuana

Vanessa Gonzales, age 22: Possession of Marijuana

Mykah Saldivar, age 19: Possession of Marijuana, Possession Controlled Substance PG3

Jonathan Tucker, age 17: Burglary of Habitation, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Seatbelt-Passenger 17 and Older

Subsequent to the arrests, a search warrant operation was executed at the residence where officers located and seized a quantity of stolen property — including firearms. Additional charges are pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.

Members of the Department’s K9 Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, and Crime Scene Investigations assisted with the operation.

Courtesy of the San Angelo Police Department