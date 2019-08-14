Another round of storms firing across the Concho Valley

Storms are starting to fire up once again across the Concho Valley this afternoon as a stationary front remains over the area.

Most of this activity will be for our southern counties, but there is a 20% isolated chance for other parts of the Concho Valley.

Significant weather advisories have been issued for portions of the southwestern Concho Valley and could continue into the evening hours.

All of the Concho Valley remains under a non-severe threat for today and tonight. Storms that form will primarily contain excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, small hail, and gusty winds up to 50 mph. An isolated severe thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out.

This stationary front will continue to be over our area for the next 48 hours bringing mostly isolated rain and storm chances. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected with most areas in the mid to high 90s for Wednesday.

Temperatures will return to the triple digits on Thursday and continue into the weekend with drier conditions.