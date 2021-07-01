Anonymous grant to YMCA’s Capital Campaign Project keeps the project on schedule

SAN ANGELO, Texas —The YMCA of San Angelo’s Bigger Picture Capital Campaign Project was recently allocated an anonymous grant of $500,000.00. This allocation keeps the Y’s fundraising plan and its project completion date of August 2022 on schedule.



“These funds will go to support the expansion of the Y’s Little Explorer’s Preschool program,” said Angel Flores, CEO of the YMCA of San Angelo. “Expanding the program has been our vision since its opening in 2013. The more lives we can positively impact, the stronger our community.”



The Y’s Capital Project was placed on hold in March 2020 when the pandemic struck the nation. Over the course of the last 8 months the Y’s leadership team and its Board of Directors have been working to meet its project goal of $3.0 million. The Y has currently raised 85% of its goal, hoping to complete fundraising by the Fall. “This project will help to break down financial barriers, providing child care options that are of quality and inclusive of all,” said Flores.