Annual Thanksgiving Veterans Day Meal hosted at VFW

SAN ANGELO, Texas-The All Veterans Council of Tom Green County hosted their annual thanksgiving veterans day meal.

“Today, is our annual All Veterans Council Thanksgiving dinner for the San Angelo community. It’s where veterans, homeless veterans, active duty, anyone in the community that wants to come down. We won’t turn them away, anybody who needs food we got them,” said Luis Martinez, with the Texas Veterans Leadership Program.

Some may see this gathering as just another meal but for some veterans it means way more.

“We have veterans in the community who don’t have family here anymore, so where do they go right? The way we see things, veterans are all family, so we want to invite our family down, come have dinner, lets break bread together, lets share stories, lets laugh, lets cry, lets just do stuff together,” adds Martinez.

The Concho Valley is home to more than 17,000 veterans. Commander of the Veterans in Foreign Wars, John Muckleroy shares how important the community is to them.

“The military has been an important part of the history of San Angelo dating back to Fort Concho and the people are very friendly with the military people. Therefore, military people in return, when they get ready to retire or get out of the service a lot of them do come back to the Concho Valley,” said Muckleroy.

John was a Vietnam veteran who spent 979 days in the Vietnam War. He described today as emotional when seeing old friends and new, who have been through the same life experiences.

“Veterans are all in the same breed. They at one time or another decided to join the military service and they put their lives on the line whether they were in the back side in the states or out on the battle front,” said Muckleroy.

More than 323 veterans were fed a hot thanksgiving meal today thanks to those in the community.