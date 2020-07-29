Annual sealcoating begins August 4

San Angelo, TX — The City of San Angelo will begin its annual sealcoating street maintenance on August 4, according to a statement issued by the city’s Public Information Office on Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020.

Sealcoating this year will cover streets in the Lakeview, Reagan, Riverside, Bradford, and Belaire neighborhoods. A map of the maintenance area can be found at the City of San Angelo website, or can be downloaded in .pdf format below.

According to the city’s statement:

“Notices are currently being distributed to homeowners informing them that their streets will be treated. This will provide residents with the opportunity to move vehicles from the roadway. Residents are encouraged to relocate their vehicles during the sealcoating weeks as vehicles left in the right-of-way can result in an untreated area of pavement which interferes with the intent of the sealcoating process.

“Sealcoating is not to be confused with resurfacing a roadway. Sealcoating involves applying a thin layer of asphalt and rock to a street’s surface. This method of maintenance prevents moisture from seeping into the asphalt and damaging the roadway’s base. The process assists in preventing new or additional cracking that eventually lead to pothole formation.”

This marks the sixth year of an eight-year project by the city to maintain every roadway in San Angelo. The $3.8 million contract for the work was awarded to contractor Ronald R. Wagner & CO by the San Angelo City Council.