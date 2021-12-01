SAPD investigating canine exposure to unknown substance at animal shelter

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Due to an exposure of an unknown substance to the City’s canine population around Saturday, November 13th, three dogs have lost their lives and a widespread illness affecting canines is going through the shelter, according to a release from the City of San Angelo on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

According to the release, the issue is unique to canines within the shelter and poses no risk to the community. All other animals at the shelter, in addition to shelter staff, were not affected.

At this time, diagnosis of a contagious bacterial or viral infection is unlikely. The evidence points to exposure to a non-contagious substance, however diagnostic tests have not confirmed those results and the investigation is still ongoing.

All dogs have been treated accordingly, through the City’s partnership with Concho Valley PAWS, with immediate medical support provided to all affected dogs to ensure their safety while in shelter residence.

The City and Concho Valley PAWS continue to quarantine and observe the health of canines for adoptability, while working closely with local veterinarians and the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory.

Evidence suggests there is no risk to canines in the community because this does not appear to be a contagious viral or bacterial infection. Animal Services is open for intake; however, citizens are urged to take proper precautions such as microchipping their pets, checking their fence for “escape spots,” and registering their pet on helpmegethome.com and lost.petcolove.org.

Found pets brought into the shelter may still be claimed by their owners. Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1, PAWS will reopen cat adoptions to the public. Dog adoptions will resume Dec. 11.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation with the San Angelo Police Department. We will provide updates as we are able to release more information.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo