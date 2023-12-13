WACO, TEXAS (FOX 44) – The Cameron Park Zoo has a new addition!

The Zoo welcomed their new Masai giraffe Eleanor on Friday, December 8. Eleanor comes to Waco from the San Diego Zoo. She was born on January 30, 2021, and weighed 141 pounds at birth.

Eleanor will be celebrating her third birthday soon. As of September 2023, she weighed over 1,200 pounds.

The Cameron Park Zoo welcomed their new Masai giraffe Eleanor on Friday, December 8. (Courtesy: Cameron Park Zoo)

Cameron Park Zoo says it is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and participates in the Species Survival Plan (SSP) for Masai giraffes. Eleanor was recommended to come to Waco as a match for Dane, the Zoo’s ten-year-old male Masai

giraffe.

Eleanor will be quarantined for at least 30 days. When her quarantine ends, she will then be introduced to Dane and Jenny, a reticulated giraffe who shares the habitat.

The Zoo says that the Masai is the largest subspecies of giraffe, and can be found in Central and Southern Kenya – as well as in Tanzania. They are known for their distinct and irregular star-like blotches that extend to their hooves.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the global authority on the conservation status of wild animals and plants, lists Masai giraffes as endangered – primarily due to poaching and habitat fragmentation.

For more information about the Cameron Park Zoo, you can visit www.cameronparkzoo.com.