Louisiana man surrounded by flood water rescues fawn from drowning

Animals

by: Nabil Remadna,

Posted: / Updated:

MADISONVILLE, La. (KXAN) — A Louisiana man surrounded by floodwaters took it upon himself to save a baby deer.

Daniel Fears rescued this fawn from Hurricane Ida floodwaters north of New Orleans. (Contributed photo)

Daniel Fears said he sent his family to Atlanta as Hurricane Ida approached, but he decided to stay behind to watch over their house in Madisonville, which is north of New Orleans.

As the water rose around his house and the power went out, Fears said he heard what sounded like a fawn in the rising water.

“He swam in the yard and I was thankful I left the gate open,” Fears said. “He swam over and I picked him up.”

Fears said he has been feeding the fawn and hopes to nurse it back to full strength.

“I got my son a four-wheeler for his birthday, my daughter wants a pony, but she might be getting a deer,” Fears said.

Fears said once the water goes down he will work to find a home for the fawn.

Fears named the fawn “Buck.”

