SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS will host free adoptions for the entire month of November.

The event is to help clear the shelter after reaching maximum capacity. With every free adoption, new pet parents will also receive a free 20lb bag of food.

CVPAWS is open Wednesday through Friday from 12 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 to 3 p.m.

To see PAWS adoptable pets follow the link here.

To find the adoption application go here.