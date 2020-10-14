Animal shelter closes fiscal year with record number of animals released

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Animal Services Division has evolved tremendously in the past fiscal year.

The shelter released more than 82 percent of its animals alive (known as the live release rate) from October 2019 to September 2020. Animals can leave in a number of outcomes: adoption, transferred to a rescue facility, returned to owner, released in the wild or euthanasia. For comparison, only about 20 percent of the shelter’s animals were released alive in 2013.

The goal for the 2020 fiscal year was to have 72 percent released, which was greatly surpassed by the end of this September. Next year, the shelter will increase that goal to 90 percent.

The shelter also works closely with Concho Valley PAWS, which oversees the adoptions for the shelter. Adoptions accounted for 23 percent of total outcomes (how the animal leaves the shelter) for both FY19 and FY20.

Much of the shelter’s success stemmed from joining forces with the American Pets Alive! educational initiative, which assisted the Animal Services Division in providing more training and programming to help lower the shelter’s kill rate. Together with Concho Valley PAWS, the shelter used this methodology to launch its own San Angelo Pets Alive! coalition.

Moving forward into the next year, the San Angelo Animal Shelter needs your help. Whether you adopt, foster, volunteer or advocate, every bit of assistance makes a difference. Help make sure every animal in San Angelo is given the life they deserve.

For more information, you may call the animal shelter at 325-657-4224. To view a list of current adoptable animals, visit cosatx.us/animals.

Courtesy of The City of San Angelo, Public Information

