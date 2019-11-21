Angelo State’s Homeland Security & Criminal Justice Programs Nationally Ranked

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University’s online homeland security and criminal justice degree programs have been ranked among the best and most affordable in the nation for 2019-20 by a comprehensive list of higher education resource guides.

All the guides use similar criteria for their rankings, including accreditation, quality and length of program, tuition costs, online accessibility and school reputation. Data is primarily collected through the National Center for Education Statistics and school websites.

Through its Department of Security Studies and Criminal Justice, ASU offers these online degrees that have earned the most recent national rankings:

Bachelor of Security Studies in border and homeland security

Master of Science in Homeland Security

Master of Science in Criminal Justice

The online B.S.S. in border and homeland security has earned the following rankings:

The online M.S. in homeland security has earned the following rankings:

The online M.S. in criminal justice has earned the following rankings:

The Department of Security Studies and Criminal Justice is the academic arm of ASU’s Kay Bailey Hutchison Center for Security Studies. More details on all the available online and on-campus degree programs are available at angelo.edu/css.

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing