Angelo State’s Homeland Security & Criminal Justice Programs Nationally Ranked

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University’s online homeland security and criminal justice degree programs have been ranked among the best and most affordable in the nation for 2019-20 by a comprehensive list of higher education resource guides.
All the guides use similar criteria for their rankings, including accreditation, quality and length of program, tuition costs, online accessibility and school reputation. Data is primarily collected through the National Center for Education Statistics and school websites.
Through its Department of Security Studies and Criminal Justice, ASU offers these online degrees that have earned the most recent national rankings:
- Bachelor of Security Studies in border and homeland security
- Master of Science in Homeland Security
- Master of Science in Criminal Justice
The online B.S.S. in border and homeland security has earned the following rankings:
- SecurityDegreeHub.com – No. 5 among the “Most Affordable Homeland Security Degree Programs”
- Intelligent.com – No. 6 and “Best Public School” among the “Best Online Homeland Security Degree Programs”
- CriminalJusticeDegreeHub.com – No. 6 among the “Top 10 Campus Homeland Security Degree Programs”
- GetEducated.com – No. 10 among the “Most Affordable Bachelor’s in Homeland Security Online”
- NonprofitCollegesOnline.com – No. 16 among the “Best Bachelor’s in Homeland Security Online”
- BestColleges.com – No. 24 among the “Best Accredited Online Bachelor’s Programs in Homeland Security”
The online M.S. in homeland security has earned the following rankings:
- Intelligent.com – No. 2 and “Best Public School” among the “Best Online Master’s in Homeland Security Degree Programs”
- NonprofitCollegesOnline.com – No. 2 among the “Best Master’s in Homeland Security Online”
- BestCollegesOnline.org – No. 3 among the “Top 30 Most Affordable Master’s in Homeland Security Online Programs”
- GetEducated.com – No. 4 among the “Most Affordable Online Master’s in Homeland Security Programs”
- BestCollegeReviews.org – No. 12 among the “25 Best Master’s in Homeland Security Online”
- SecurityDegreeHub.com – No. 23 among the “Top 25 Online Security Master’s Degree Programs”
The online M.S. in criminal justice has earned the following rankings:
- OnlineDegrees.com – No. 8 among the “Top Online Master’s Degrees in Law and Criminal Justice”
- Intelligent.com – No. 9 and “Best Public University” among the “Best Online Master’s in Criminal Justice Degree Programs”
- OnlineMasters.com – No. 20 and “Most Comprehensive” among the “Best Online Master’s in Criminal Justice Programs”
The Department of Security Studies and Criminal Justice is the academic arm of ASU’s Kay Bailey Hutchison Center for Security Studies. More details on all the available online and on-campus degree programs are available at angelo.edu/css.
Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing