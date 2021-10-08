Angelo State’s Aviation Program reaches new heights

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Aviation Program is about halfway through its first semester and as its reaching great heights with excitement already pouring in for next year.

“I don’t know if it could have gone better,” Commercial Aviation Director and Instructor Scott Turner said.

That’s how Turner describes the inaugural semester of the aviation program. They’re about seven weeks in and some students are already on their path to lift off for solo flights.

“You’ll be seeing some pilots soloing for the first time here within just the next few days coming days,” Turner said.

For Turner, the success is exciting but not a surprise.

“I really had no doubt this thing would be really successful,” Turner said. “Everybody is looking for the same thing which is producing successful pilots to help the aviation industry that in huge need right now.”

As the current students are nearing their Private Pilots’ Certificate, the program is already catching the ear of prospective students.

“I’m probably talking to two to three prospective students every week,” Turner said. “So, I anticipate next year is going to be really busy we’re going to have a lot of new students come in.”

According to Turner, the aviation industry needs more bodies which the aviation program aims to supply. To get students in those positions when they graduate the program connects students to recruiting organizations now.

“By the time these students graduate, within this next three or four years, they will already have a path to go on. So, they’re already be ready to move into their aviation careers,” Turner said.

Hopeful students reach out every week to be a part of the coming semesters and Turner says Angelo State is the place to be.

“We’ve got great weather, we get to fly 300 and something days out of the year, we’ve got a great airport, really great relationships,” Turner said. “If you’re looking for a career in aviation, ASU is the place to start.”