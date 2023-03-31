SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University announced today that it will officially start up their Rodeo Team in the fall semester of 2023. The rodeo team will consist of at least 9 members split between male and female students. They will compete in the South Western division of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association taking on 17 universities.

Jamie Mayer, ASU’s external Affairs Vice President told us, “”So we hope in this initial year to bring on a minimum of 9 students this fall. That will be a mix of men and women that will compete in various events such as the Barrell racing, calf tying, team roping, bull riding, breakaway roping etc. After this inaugural year then we hope that we can expand the number of students in the program well past the nine that we hope to have this fall.”

It is a great opportunity for students to earn scholarships and grow as someone in rodeo she says, but also, a great opportunity for a new coach to grow a team from the ground up as ASU is in search of the perfect Rodeo Team coach.

