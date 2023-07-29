SAN ANGELO, TX— Angelo State Volleyball hosted day two of their annual team competition camp Saturday at the Junell Center with a record-breaking turnout of fourteen teams.

Over 130 athletes participated in this event to showcase their skills in front of Angelo State Volleyball head coach Chuck Waddington and his team, providing high school girls a chance to prepare for the upcoming volleyball season and gain exposure.

“Mostly local teams. Teams from outside of Lubbock. We have teams from all over within a three-hour area. So, it’s nice it serves the local area. It’s a great way for high school coaches because they can’t coach their teams. They can come to get a glimpse of what they will be looking at this year, and there were about 130 kids here yesterday, and today it’s a pretty big deal. We want to make an impact on the community, especially through volleyball. This is a great way to do it. My players are here, and they are officiating, and the high school girls get to be around some college athletes. It’s a pretty neat experience,” said Waddington.