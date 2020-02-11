Angelo State University’s wool judging team wins big in San Antonio

The following is a press release from Angelo State University:

“The Angelo State University Agriculture Department’s student Wool Judging Team took first place and ASU’s Jaelynn Page of Sweetwater won the individual championship at the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Collegiate Wool Judging Contest on Feb. 8 in San Antonio.



ASU sent two four-person teams to the contest to compete against 24 other teams from Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, Kansas State University, University of Wyoming and Colorado State University.



The ASU team made up of Page, Zane Allen of Gail, Brittyn Walker of League City and Clayton Eckhardt of New Braunfels scored 2,094 points to take first place. This marks the second straight year and the third time in the last four years that an ASU team has won the San Antonio contest.



The ASU team made up of Alyssa Cowan of Hermleigh, Hunter Redman of San Angelo, Alina Rangel of Liberty Hill and Sydney Routon of Katy finished in fourth place with 2,071 points.



In the overall individual standings, Page scored 710 points to take first place over 52 other competitors, while Allen finished third (702 points), Cowan finished seventh (695) and Redman finished ninth (693).



In the team categories, ASU finished first and second in Grading, fifth and sixth in Placing, fifth and sixth in Reasons, and fifth and sixth in Placing & Reasons.



In the individual categories, Cowan, Page, Allen and Routon swept the top four places in Grading, with Walker seventh and Redman ninth. Page also finished third in Placing and sixth in Placing & Reasons.



The ASU Wool Judging Team is coached by Dr. James “Will” Dickison, associate professor of agriculture, along with student coach Matthew Salisbury of San Angelo. “

(L to R) Alina Rangel, Brittyn Walker, Alyssa Cowan, Zane Allen, Jaelynn Page, Hunter Redman, Clayton Eckhardt, Sydney Routon, Matthew Salisbury (asst. coach)