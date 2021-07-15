Angelo State University’s Online Bachelor of Social Work Degree nationally ranked

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University’s online Bachelor of Social Work (B.S.W.) degree program has been ranked among the top 10 in the nation for 2021 for quality and affordability by multiple higher education resource guides that specialize in online programs.

The B.S.W. degree program is offered through the Department of Social Work in ASU’s Archer College of Health and Human Services. It is accredited by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) and can be completed either online or on campus. Graduates are eligible to sit for the Texas State Board of Social Work Examiners Licensing Exam.

ASU’s online B.S.W. has received the following top 10 national rankings:

ASU’s program was also ranked among the “30 Best Online Social Work Degrees” in the U.S. by MyDegreeGuide.com – and among the “Best Online Bachelor’s Degrees in Social Work” in the U.S. by Study.com.

“We are excited and honored to be recognized by so many higher education organizations for our online B.S.W. program,” said Dr. Thomas Starkey, department chair. “A lot of hard work has gone into developing and delivering our B.S.W. curriculum online, and there are many people that made this possible. The ASU administration provided support and necessary resources to allow us to deliver quality online curriculum. The faculty and staff of the Department of Social Work tirelessly work to ensure the online curriculum meets our high standards. We will continue to grow and develop our online curriculum for our B.S.W. and M.S.W. programs.”

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing

All of the guides use similar criteria for their rankings, including program quality, range of courses provided, online accessibility, accreditation and school reputation. Data sources for the rankings include the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard, the National Center for Education Statistics and school websites.

ASU also offers a Master of Social Work (M.S.W.) degree, and undergraduate students can also minor in social work.

