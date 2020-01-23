Angelo State University’s Master’s Degree programs receive more accolades

The following is a press release from Angelo State University:



Multiple Online Master’s Degrees Ranked Top 10 in U.S.

Angelo State University’s online master’s degrees in seven different academic disciplines have been ranked among the top 10 in the nation for 2020 by Intelligent.com, an independent and privately funded higher education resource guide.

Only online master’s degrees offered by regionally accredited, nonprofit colleges and universities were eligible for the rankings. Each was evaluated on program strength and reputation, online delivery, flexibility, cost, return on investment and student engagement – and then assigned a grade on a 0-100 scale.

Angelo State’s top online master’s degree national rankings and grades in their respective disciplines include:

No. 1 (96.23) – Master of Education (M.Ed.) in guidance and counselingNo. 2 (97.86) – Master of Science (M.S.) in global security studiesNo. 2 (93.29) – M.S. in homeland securityNo. 3 (96.06) – M.Ed. in educational administrationNo. 4 (96.44) – Master of Science in Nursing–Family Nurse PractitionerNo. 9 (90.14) – M.S. in criminal justiceNo. 9 (95.45) – M.S. in professional school counseling

Each of the ASU degrees also received a supplemental designation, including:

M.Ed. in guidance and counseling – “Intelligent Pick”M.S. in global security studies – “Most Affordable”M.S. in homeland security – “Best Public University”M.Ed. in educational administration – “Most Affordable”M.S.N.–Family Nurse Practitioner – “Best State School”M.S. in criminal justice – “Best Public University”M.S. in professional school counseling – “Best in the South”

Additionally, ASU’s College of Graduate Studies and Research has been ranked No. 14 in the U.S. by Intelligent.com as one of the “Top 50 Most Affordable Online Master’s Programs.”

ASU offers 16 online master’s degrees, as well as two additional master’s degrees that can be completed in a hybrid online/in-class format. Ten online graduate certificate and certification programs are also available. More details can be found at angelo.edu/online-degrees.

