Angelo State University remembers the lives lost on 9/11

Flags were put out on campus to remember the 9/11 victims

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 2,977 lives were lost in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Wednesday morning, multiple Angelo State University student organizations came together to put out 2,977 American flags on campus. The flags represent those who lost their lives in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The hope is that the display encourages those who see it to take a moment to remember such an important moment in U.S. history.

“Freshmen that are coming in know what happened but they weren’t of age to fully know what happened. It’s a way for us to come together as a campus community and community in general to remember those lives that were lost,” said Brayden Woods, Student Body President at Angelo State University.

The placing of the flags on September 11th began two years ago and will be an annual tradition on the ASU campus.