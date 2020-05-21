Angelo State University receives top ranking for educating students during COVID-19 pandemic

Angelo State University was ranked as one of the best schools in Texas when it comes to educating students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ranking is from Educate to Career which is a California based nonprofit. They ranked 62 Texas colleges and universities. Those rankings depended on the economic value and the adaptation from the school when it was applied to the education students received.

They also judged schools on distance learning programs, technology, faculty expertise, tuition, and the projected employment of graduates.

Angelo State officials have announced that classes will resume on campus in the fall for the fall 2020 semester.

Read ASU’s entire announcement here.