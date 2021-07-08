Angelo State University ranked in Top National Rankings for Security Studies & Criminal Justice Programs

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Several of Angelo State University’s security studies and criminal justice degree programs have again been ranked among the best and most affordable in the nation for 2021 by multiple higher education resource guides.

All the guides use similar criteria for their rankings, including accreditation, quality and length of program, tuition costs, online accessibility and school reputation. Data is primarily collected through the National Center for Education Statistics and school websites.

The ASU programs receiving the most recent national rankings include:

Master of Science (M.S.) in homeland security

Master of Science (M.S.) in criminal justice

Master of Security Studies (M.S.S.) in intelligence and analysis

Bachelor of Security Studies (B.S.S.) in border and homeland security

Bachelor of Security Studies (B.S.S.) in intelligence and analysis

“We are delighted that the quality of our faculty and degree programs continues to be recognized at the national level,” said Dr. Joseph Rallo, chair of the ASU Department of Security Studies and Criminal Justice.

The M.S. homeland security has earned the following rankings:

The M.S. in criminal justice has earned the following rankings:

The M.S.S. in intelligence and analysis has been ranked No. 20 among the “25 Best Online Master’s in Homeland Security” by BestMastersPrograms.org.

The B.S.S. in border and homeland security has earned the following rankings:

The B.S.S. in intelligence and analysis has been ranked No. 14 among the “Top 25 Bachelor’s in Intelligence and Analysis Degrees” by SecurityDegreeHub.com.”

Each of the bachelor’s degrees can be completed either on campus or online, and most classes are available in an eight-week format. The master’s degrees are available exclusively online.

The Department of Security Studies and Criminal Justice is the academic arm of ASU’s Kay Bailey Hutchison Center for Security Studies. More details on all the available online and on-campus degree programs are available at angelo.edu/css.

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing