Angelo State University ranked in top 10 ‘Best for Vets’ colleges

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University has been ranked as one of the United State’s best colleges for military and veteran students. This is the seventh straight year that the university a has received the honor from Military Times.

ASU was ranked sixth nationally among 134 colleges that are four-year institutions and ranked as second out of the 10 four-years colleges in Texas.

According to ASU, “The rankings are based on comprehensive school-by-school survey analysis of programs and services for veteran and military students and their families. Colleges, universities and trade schools throughout the U.S. took part in this year’s survey, with only 196 making the rankings lists. The Military Times survey asks schools to meticulously document a wide array of services, special policies, accommodations and financial incentives offered to students with military ties, as well as to describe many aspects of veteran culture on campus. Also factored in is data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense and Department of Education.Institutions are evaluated in five categories: university culture, student support, academic policies, academic outcomes/quality, and cost and financial aid.”

The Veterans Educational and Transitional Services Center, or VETS Center, provides a wide variety of services for veteran students and students who are active duty military.

Susan Williams the director of affiliated military and veteran services for ASU gave the following statement: “We are thrilled to be ranked No. 6 in the nation. It’s especially gratifying because this award truly cannot be bought. Rather, it reflects a collaborative effort from our university president and vice presidents throughout all levels of our campus. It is our greatest honor to ‘serve those who have served,’ and we always strive to do the best job possible.”