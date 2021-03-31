Angelo State University: Rams clay target team claims national title

Angelo State University’s Rams Clay Target Team won a national championship in Sporting Clays and finished as overall national runner-up at the recent Association of College Unions International (ACUI) 2021 Collegiate Clay Target Championships in San Antonio.



Competing in Division 2 against 11 other teams, the Rams Clay Target Team took first place in the Sporting Clays Team competition to be named the 2021 Sporting Clays Division 2 national champion. In the High Over All standings, ASU scored 1,388 total points in the various team competitions to finish second behind only the team from Martin Methodist College (Tennessee) that scored 1,397 points.

ASU’s final standings in the various team competitions:

1st Place – Sporting Clays Team

3rd Place – American Skeet Team

7th Place – American Trap Team

3rd Place – Super Sporting Team (not included in High Over All standings)

Each team’s divisional designation was determined by how many competitors attended the event, not by any NCAA division classification. Nineteen students represented the Rams Clay Target Team, putting it in Division 2 (11-20 competitors) for the first time. ASU was also the overall national runner-up in 2019 in Division 3 (5-10 competitors).

Individually for the Rams, Jett Thompson of San Angelo (seventh) and Jonah Finley of West Monroe, La., (10th) finished in the top 10 out of over 430 shooters in the overall standings. Finley also finished second in the Men’s Sporting Clays competition out of 141 shooters, and Thompson took sixth in the Men’s Super Sporting competition out of 127 shooters.

On the women’s side for ASU, Taylor Cleaveland of Schertz finished 10th and Chailey Wilchek of Mont Belvieu finished 16th out of 112 shooters in the overall standings. Allyn Willis of Dallas finished second in the Women’s Super Sporting competition, with Cleaveland taking fourth place out of 36 shooters. Cleaveland also finished third in the Women’s Sporting Clays standings, with Willis taking ninth and Wilchek finishing 12th out of 38 shooters.

Also competing for the Rams Clay Target Team at the national championships were:

Hunter Barnes of Merkel

Nick Billington of Mertzon

Kyle Bristow of El Paso

Patrick Bullock of Allen

Avery Burrage of Magnolia

Will Jones of Dallas

Hunter Jordan of Brookshire

Kaden Kennedy of Stanton

Hunter McDonald of Loving

Hunter Miller of Poteet

Monte Rankin of Conroe

Alexis (Lexi) Wickham of San Angelo

Braden Williams of Christoval

Pierce Wilson of Abilene

The faculty/staff sponsor of the team is Kurtis Neal, ASU director of human resources.

To support the Rams Clay Target Team, ASU is hosting the fourth annual Rams Reload Sporting Clay Shoot on Saturday, May 8, at the San Angelo Claybird Association range. More details on registering to participate and/or sponsor the event are available at angelo.edu/ramsreload.

The information above is courtesy of Angelo State University.