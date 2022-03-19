SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Percussion Ensemble will present its annual spring concert on Tuesday, March 22, at 7:00 p.m. in the ASU Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N. The concert is free and open to the public.

The nine ASU students in the Percussion Ensemble will perform, along with their director, Dr. Trent Shuey, ASU assistant director of bands. Also featured will be several solo performances by student members of the ASU Percussion Studio.

The musical program for the concert will include:

“Sculpture in Wood” by Rudiger Pawassar, featuring the ASU Marimba Quartet

The ASU Percussion Ensemble performs a wide repertoire of music written specifically for percussion instruments. The ensemble consists of students with varying degrees of percussion experience, and membership is open to any current ASU student with a background in percussion.

Ensemble members include Allison Culwell of Greybull, Wyo., Destiny Flores of San Angelo, Jose Gonzales of Lyons, Myungji Kim of South Korea, Coulter McWilliams of Ozona, Anthony Navarro of San Angelo, Isaias Torres of San Angelo, Brooke Vincent of Stanton, and Sua Yun of South Korea.

Courtesy: Angelo State University