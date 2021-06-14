Angelo State University Political Science Student wins Congressional Internship

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Bailey King of San Angelo, a political science and communication double-major at Angelo State University, has been selected for the ASU Political Science and Philosophy Department’s 2021 Government and Public Service Internship Program in Washington, D.C.

King will spend the upcoming fall semester working as an intern for a member of the U.S. Congress. She will be placed in either a congressional or senate office based primarily on her interests in issues.

“I chose to apply for this internship because it has everything I want in a program,” King said. “The opportunity to study in Washington, D.C., and work with politicians in a field that I am interested in was too good to pass up. This opportunity is everything that I have been looking for. I am so excited to step out of my comfort zone, meet new people, and learn so much about the world of politics.”

During her internship, King will live at the Texas Tech House with other interns from Texas Tech University and will receive an $8,000 stipend to help defray the costs of living in Washington, D.C. She will also earn six ASU credit hours in political science.

“Bailey has extensive political science coursework, superior communications skills and a demonstrated ability to work in a variety of circumstances,” said Dr. Matthew Gritter, chair of ASU’s Department of Political Science and Philosophy. “In the future, she plans to run for office, making this internship a very strong fit for her. Her application noted serious policy interests in responses to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the energy industry of West Texas and the issue of immigration. As a former Congressional intern, I have total confidence that Bailey will represent Angelo State in an excellent manner.”

Also a member of the ASU Honors Program, King is a regular on the Dean’s List and holds a 3.74 grade point average. She is also active outside the classroom in the Student Government Association, Honors Student Association and Up & Coming Scholars Program. She has been inducted into the Pi Sigma Alpha national political science honor society, Lambda Pi Eta national communication honor society, and Alpha Mu Gamma national foreign language honor society.

Scheduled to graduate in 2022, King plans to attend law school and then open her own law firm or pursue a career as a district attorney.

Launched in 2013, the ASU Government and Public Service Internship Program is open to ASU upperclassmen majoring in political science. It is designed to help participating students develop networking skills and build knowledge of public policy.

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing