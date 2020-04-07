Angelo State University opens residence hall for local medical staff testing citizens for COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On April 7, 2020, Angelo State University announced its Carr Residence Hall will be open to medical staff who are testing the public for COVID-19.

The American Academy of Family Physicians made a recommendation that “relief housing” should be provided for medical staff who do not want to risk exposing family members to the Coronavirus and want to stay somewhere other than their households.

According to ASU officials, any medical personnel who are staying in Carr Hall will go through a decontamination process each day before they get to ASU’s campus. They will also follow the social distancing guidelines and other guidelines from the CDC.

President and CEO of Shannon Medical Center, Shane Plymell, raised concern about the need for relief housing and Dr. Brian May, President of ASU, offered Carr Hall as a potential location. Officials say Carr Hall began housing medical staff on April 5, 2020.

Carr Hall has a 20 person capacity. There are no students living in Carr Hall at this time. There will be no fees for medical personnel who choose to live in Carr Hall.

Residence halls are under the management of Javier Flores, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management for ASU.

“Angelo State is committed to helping the community in keeping our medical providers healthy as they help us fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Shannon and Community Hospitals have been strong partners and supporters of Angelo State, and now it’s our turn to help them,” Flores said in a statement.

Additionally, the Biology Department at Angelo State donated and delivered 12,000 latex gloves to Shannon Medical Center on March 26, 2020.