Angelo State University one of fastest-growing colleges in Texas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

San Angelo — Another record enrollment year — and Angelo State University is now one of the fastest-growing colleges in Texas.

According to a recent report using U-S Department of Education numbers — ASU’s enrollment grew by more than 50 percent in the six years between 2013 and 2018.

ASU’s student enrollment reached another record high this year of ten-thousand-568 students. Angelo State is now the number three fastest- growing college in Texas.

ASU is preceded by The University of Texas Permian Basin and The University of Texas at Tyler.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.