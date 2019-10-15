Angelo State University one of fastest-growing colleges in Texas

San Angelo — Another record enrollment year — and Angelo State University is now one of the fastest-growing colleges in Texas.

According to a recent report using U-S Department of Education numbers — ASU’s enrollment grew by more than 50 percent in the six years between 2013 and 2018.

ASU’s student enrollment reached another record high this year of ten-thousand-568 students. Angelo State is now the number three fastest- growing college in Texas.

ASU is preceded by The University of Texas Permian Basin and The University of Texas at Tyler.