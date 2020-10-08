Angelo State University offering Inaugural Winter Mini-Session

SAN ANGELO, Texas – For the first time ever, Angelo State University is offering a Winter Mini-Session that will allow students to take online classes during the winter break between the end of the current fall 2020 semester and the start of the spring 2021 semester.

The three-week mini-session will run Jan. 4-22, 2021. Students may enroll in one online course during the mini-session and earn full ASU credit upon completion. Students eligible to take a course during the mini-session include:

Current Angelo State students

New first-time freshmen and transfer students already admitted to ASU for the spring 2021 semester

Transient students who are enrolled at another college or university, but would like to earn credit at ASU

“The decision to offer a Winter Mini-Session came about in part because of the long break between Thanksgiving and the beginning of the spring semester,” said Dr. Don Topliff, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “That provided us with an opportunity to offer courses that students might not have been able to take or complete in our somewhat compressed fall semester. We wanted to do all we could to keep students on track toward graduation, and this allowed us to do exactly that.”

Eligible students can choose from 43 online courses being offered during the mini-session through four of ASU’s academic colleges:

College of Arts and Humanities – 9 courses offered

College of Science and Engineering – 13 courses offered

Norris-Vincent College of Business – 17 courses

Archer College of Health and Human Services – 4 courses offered

To enroll for the mini-session, current ASU students should contact their academic advisor. New first-time freshmen, transfers and transient students should submit an application as soon as possible. The deadline is Dec. 7 for ASU to receive applications and other admission documents from new students for the mini-session.

The mini-session courses are being offered online so students can take them at home. However, current ASU students who live on campus and will continue to live on campus during the spring 2021 semester can stay in their residence hall rooms and use campus dining facilities during the mini-session at no additional cost.

All the details about the new Winter Mini-Session, including how to apply, costs, financial aid options and the list of available courses, are available at angelo.edu/winter-mini-session.

New freshmen and transfer students and prospective transient students can also contact the ASU Office of Admissions for help at 325-942-2041 or admissions@angelo.edu.

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing

