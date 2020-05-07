Angelo State University Nursing Department releases videos showcasing graduates’ accolades, memories

Officials in the Department of Nursing at Angelo State University say, the video above is representative of the “pinning ceremony” that graduates would have taken part in the day before they graduated. This video shares some details about each graduate’s journey and future endeavors.

“This video tells such an amazing story about the students, both personally and professionally, and shows how amazing they are all going to be as future nurses,” Makensie McCormick, MSN, RN, and

Clinical Instructor of Nursing for Angelo State University said.

The video below is a gift to the graduates from the instructors and is “filled with memories” the graduates had during their time on campus.

“We are all just so very proud of each of them and wish them very best that life and the nursing profession has to offer!” McCormick said.

*Both videos are courtesy of the Nursing Department at ASU.