Angelo State University maintains Princeton Review ‘Best College’ National Ranking

SAN ANGELO, Texas – For the 13th consecutive year, Angelo State University has been listed by The Princeton Review as one of the country’s best institutions for undergraduate education, an honor that goes to only about 14% of the nation’s more than 2,700 four-year colleges, according to a release from Angelo State University on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

More on the national ranking below:

The education services company features Angelo State in the 2022 edition of its annual college guide, “The Best 387 Colleges,” published Aug. 31 by Penguin Random House. The guide is The Princeton Review’s (TPR) flagship publication and includes detailed profiles of the colleges with rating scores that are based on surveys of over 140,000 students nationally.

“We salute Angelo State University for its outstanding academics, and we are genuinely pleased to recommend ASU to prospective applicants searching for their ‘best-fit’ college,” said Rob Franek, TPR editor-in-chief.

ASU is one of 14 Texas institutions and one of only six Texas public universities to make the 2022 “Best Colleges” list.

“To once again be recognized by The Princeton Review is a testament to the character and ‘grit’ of the entire Ram Family,” said ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr. “It has truly been a team effort as we pulled together, overcame numerous obstacles, and embraced opportunities to continue providing the educational and student life experiences our students need to be successful and significant.”

“Congratulations to Angelo State and the Ram Family for receiving this national recognition for the 13th consecutive year,” said Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the Texas Tech University System. “Our system is incredibly proud of President Hawkins, his leadership team, faculty and staff for providing quality educational offerings for the ASU students and a campus community culture that is second to none. This honor is celebrated proudly across our university system.”

The 85-question TPR survey asks students to rate their own schools on numerous topics and report on their campus experiences. Topics range from assessments of academics and professors to campus culture and student life.

In a “Survey Says” sidebar included in Angelo State’s profile in the print edition of “The Best 387 Colleges,” ASU students were in most agreement about several of their survey answers, including:

Lots of conservative students

Students are happy

School is well run

Diverse student types interact on campus

Students get along with local community

Intramural sports are popular

Additionally, on a scale of 60-99, ASU received a Green Rating of 84, a Financial Aid Rating of 84, a Quality of Life Rating of 93, and a Fire Safety Rating of 96.

Besides making the list of “The Best 387 Colleges,” ASU is also among the institutions in 15 western states listed in TPR’s “2022 Best Colleges Region by Region” website feature. ASU is listed in the “Best Western” regional section at princetonreview.com/college-rankings?rankings=best-western.