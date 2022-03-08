SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Chorale will present its first concert of the spring season on Thursday, March 10, at Southland Baptist Church, 4300 Meadow Creek Trail, according to a release from Angelo State University on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Titled “All Things New,” the concert will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The University Chorale singers will be accompanied on piano by Hunter Mabery, ASU staff accompanist, and the concert will be highlighted by several featured solos.

The musical program will include:

“Hlonolofatsa” arranged by Daniel Jackson and featuring solos by Zach Douglas of Coppell, Miranda Watson of Tyler, Kai Griffin of Taylor, and John De Jesus of Abilene; accompanied by Dr. Trent Shuey on percussion

"Sicut Cervus" by Giovanni Pierluigi de Palestrina

"Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves" from "Nabucco" by Guiseppe Verdi

"All Things New" by Elaine Hagenberg

"Please Stay" by Jake Runestad, featuring a solo by Christina Parra of Abilene and spoken lines by Jaya Stroud of Spring Branch and Amanda Golka of Cedar Park

"Elijah Rock" by Rollo Dilworth

The 23-member University Chorale includes students from academic departments across campus. It is directed by Dr. Eric Posada, ASU director of choral activities.