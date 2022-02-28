SAN ANGELO, Texas – For the fifth straight year, the Angelo State University Cheer Team has won a national title at the United Spirit Association USA Collegiate Championships in Anaheim, Calif., according to a release from Angelo State University on Monday, February 28, 2022.
According to the release, ASU’s 32-member co-ed Cheer Team won one national championship and also recorded one runner-up performance, two national third-place finishes and a fifth-place finish in the College Game Day division, including:
- First Place – College Situational Sideline Contest
- Second Place – Mascot Contest
- Third Place – College Fight Song Contest
- Third Place – College Band Chant Contest
- Fifth Place – Co-Ed Show Cheer Performance Routine
Contests featured teams from dozens of colleges and universities throughout the U.S. competing in a variety of divisions and categories, including Game Day, Show Cheer, Jazz, Hip-Hop and Pom-Pom.
“All of ASU is proud of our cheerleaders and mascots,” said Clint Havins, director of student life. “The dedication and commitment these students have to the Ram Family, the ASU athletics program, and their craft is to be commended. We celebrate their achievements and look forward to their continued success.”
The ASU Cheer Team previously won 2018 and 2019 national championships in the Show Cheer division, as well as 2020 and 2021 national championships in the College Game Day division. The team also won a 2021 national title at the College Classic National Invitational competition in Orlando, Fla.
ASU Cheer Team members include:
- Abbey Armijo of Grand Prairie
- Brianna Bowyer of Devine
- Kaia Brooks of Leander
- Hallee Carlson of San Angelo
- Lexie Crouch of Midland
- Jamyiah Derrough of Lancaster
- Catherine Diaz of Hamilton (mascot)
- Kayla Elmore of San Antonio
- Serena Gomez of San Angelo (mascot)
- Delaney Grimes of San Angelo
- Adley Johnson of Coleman
- Allena Land of Austin
- Marc Lecocq of Liberty Hill
- Mia Lozano of Christoval
- Cody Luzadder of Midland
- Madi Martinez of Coleman
- Jaila McBride of Vernon
- Rylee Mills of Clyde
- Nikki Nelms of Harper
- Caesar Nunez of Ballinger
- Idalis Olvedo of Kerrville
- Alexis Overstreet of Killeen
- Julyssa Ramirez of Hondo
- Carlie Ramos of Ozona
- Sofia Regalado of Eden
- Bre Rowland of San Antonio
- Suzanna Sanchez of El Paso
- Alexis Sauceda of Childress
- Alize Silva of Grand Prairie
- Jailyn Springer of Killeen
- Brooke Weiland of Seguin
- Daijah Whited of Lamesa
The ASU Cheer Team is coached by Kaylee King and her graduate assistant, Lauren Ortiz of Medina. Brittney Hughes is the team’s athletic trainer.