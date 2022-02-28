SAN ANGELO, Texas – For the fifth straight year, the Angelo State University Cheer Team has won a national title at the United Spirit Association USA Collegiate Championships in Anaheim, Calif., according to a release from Angelo State University on Monday, February 28, 2022.

According to the release, ASU’s 32-member co-ed Cheer Team won one national championship and also recorded one runner-up performance, two national third-place finishes and a fifth-place finish in the College Game Day division, including:

First Place – College Situational Sideline Contest

Second Place – Mascot Contest

Third Place – College Fight Song Contest

Third Place – College Band Chant Contest

Fifth Place – Co-Ed Show Cheer Performance Routine

Contests featured teams from dozens of colleges and universities throughout the U.S. competing in a variety of divisions and categories, including Game Day, Show Cheer, Jazz, Hip-Hop and Pom-Pom.

“All of ASU is proud of our cheerleaders and mascots,” said Clint Havins, director of student life. “The dedication and commitment these students have to the Ram Family, the ASU athletics program, and their craft is to be commended. We celebrate their achievements and look forward to their continued success.”

The ASU Cheer Team previously won 2018 and 2019 national championships in the Show Cheer division, as well as 2020 and 2021 national championships in the College Game Day division. The team also won a 2021 national title at the College Classic National Invitational competition in Orlando, Fla.

ASU Cheer Team members include:

Abbey Armijo of Grand Prairie

Brianna Bowyer of Devine

Kaia Brooks of Leander

Hallee Carlson of San Angelo

Lexie Crouch of Midland

Jamyiah Derrough of Lancaster

Catherine Diaz of Hamilton (mascot)

Kayla Elmore of San Antonio

Serena Gomez of San Angelo (mascot)

Delaney Grimes of San Angelo

Adley Johnson of Coleman

Allena Land of Austin

Marc Lecocq of Liberty Hill

Mia Lozano of Christoval

Cody Luzadder of Midland

Madi Martinez of Coleman

Jaila McBride of Vernon

Rylee Mills of Clyde

Nikki Nelms of Harper

Caesar Nunez of Ballinger

Idalis Olvedo of Kerrville

Alexis Overstreet of Killeen

Julyssa Ramirez of Hondo

Carlie Ramos of Ozona

Sofia Regalado of Eden

Bre Rowland of San Antonio

Suzanna Sanchez of El Paso

Alexis Sauceda of Childress

Alize Silva of Grand Prairie

Jailyn Springer of Killeen

Brooke Weiland of Seguin

Daijah Whited of Lamesa

The ASU Cheer Team is coached by Kaylee King and her graduate assistant, Lauren Ortiz of Medina. Brittney Hughes is the team’s athletic trainer.