Angelo State University cheer team wins 2021 national titles

SAN ANGELO, Texas – For the fourth straight year, the Angelo State University Cheer Team has won national titles at the United Spirit Association USA Collegiate Championships based in Anaheim, Calif. Events were conducted virtually this year with results announced March 22.

ASU’s 25-member co-ed Cheer Team won two national championships and recorded one national third-place finish in the Collegiate Game Day division, including:

First Place – College Band Chant Contest

First Place – College Situational Sideline/Crowd Leading Contest

Third Place – College Fight Song Contest

The Collegiate Game Day division was combined into the USA West Coast Championships this year. Contests featured teams from dozens of colleges and universities throughout the U.S. competing in a variety of divisions and categories, including Game Day, Show Cheer, Jazz, Hip-Hop and Pom-Pom.

The ASU Cheer Team previously won 2018 and 2019 national championships in the Show Cheer division, as well as 2020 national championships in the Collegiate Game Day division.

ASU Cheer Team members include:

Gabriel Brito of Odessa

Kaia Brooks of Leander

Hallee Carlson of San Angelo

Jillian Courtade of Devine

Ashlee Covos of Odessa

Alexis (Lexie) Crouch of Midland

Aftyn Cummings of Uvalde

Jamyiah Derrough of Lancaster

Erin Dyer of Brownwood

Kayla Elmore of San Antonio

Nicholas Griffin of Sherman

Keaghan Holt of Seguin

Katelan House of San Angelo

Marc Lecocq of Liberty Hill

Cody Luzadder of Midland

Idalis Olvedo of Kerrville

Alexis Overstreet of Killeen

Hannah Philpot of San Antonio

Julyssa Ramirez of Hondo

Sofia Regalado of Eden

Suzanna Sanchez of El Paso

Alexis Sauceda of Childress

Jackilyn Sykes of Sonora

Kora Young of Harper

Serena Gomez of San Angelo (Mascot)

Next up for the ASU Cheer Team is a trip to the College Classic National Invitational cheer competition April 10-11 in Orlando, Fla. ASU will enter two Show Cheer routines and compete in Mascot and Stunt Group contests.

The ASU Cheer Team is coached by Kaylee King and her graduate assistant, Lauren Ortiz of Medina.

The information above is courtesy of Angelo State University.