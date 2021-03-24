Angelo State University cheer team wins 2021 national titles

SAN ANGELO, Texas – For the fourth straight year, the Angelo State University Cheer Team has won national titles at the United Spirit Association USA Collegiate Championships based in Anaheim, Calif. Events were conducted virtually this year with results announced March 22.
ASU’s 25-member co-ed Cheer Team won two national championships and recorded one national third-place finish in the Collegiate Game Day division, including:
- First Place – College Band Chant Contest
- First Place – College Situational Sideline/Crowd Leading Contest
- Third Place – College Fight Song Contest
The Collegiate Game Day division was combined into the USA West Coast Championships this year. Contests featured teams from dozens of colleges and universities throughout the U.S. competing in a variety of divisions and categories, including Game Day, Show Cheer, Jazz, Hip-Hop and Pom-Pom.
The ASU Cheer Team previously won 2018 and 2019 national championships in the Show Cheer division, as well as 2020 national championships in the Collegiate Game Day division.
ASU Cheer Team members include:
- Gabriel Brito of Odessa
- Kaia Brooks of Leander
- Hallee Carlson of San Angelo
- Jillian Courtade of Devine
- Ashlee Covos of Odessa
- Alexis (Lexie) Crouch of Midland
- Aftyn Cummings of Uvalde
- Jamyiah Derrough of Lancaster
- Erin Dyer of Brownwood
- Kayla Elmore of San Antonio
- Nicholas Griffin of Sherman
- Keaghan Holt of Seguin
- Katelan House of San Angelo
- Marc Lecocq of Liberty Hill
- Cody Luzadder of Midland
- Idalis Olvedo of Kerrville
- Alexis Overstreet of Killeen
- Hannah Philpot of San Antonio
- Julyssa Ramirez of Hondo
- Sofia Regalado of Eden
- Suzanna Sanchez of El Paso
- Alexis Sauceda of Childress
- Jackilyn Sykes of Sonora
- Kora Young of Harper
- Serena Gomez of San Angelo (Mascot)
Next up for the ASU Cheer Team is a trip to the College Classic National Invitational cheer competition April 10-11 in Orlando, Fla. ASU will enter two Show Cheer routines and compete in Mascot and Stunt Group contests.
The ASU Cheer Team is coached by Kaylee King and her graduate assistant, Lauren Ortiz of Medina.
The information above is courtesy of Angelo State University.