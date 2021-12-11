SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo state university celebrates their fall commencement today with three ceremonies advancing well over 700 graduates.

Inside you could hear ASU graduates proudly singing the school song before diplomas were presented. Don Topliff shares why this is his favorite day of the semester.

“This is why we do what we do,” said Don Topliff, provost and vice president of academic affairs at ASU. “Our job is to deliver the curriculum and graduate students and this is the pinnacle of that and a day we love to celebrate with our students.”

269 masters degrees and 480 bachelors degrees were presented to members of the Ram Family. A little advice from President Ronnie D. Hawkins was shared as graduates trasition from student to an alumi.

“Always be a ram! Going as a ram is the best way to go, and the ram family will always be there for you,” said Hawkins.