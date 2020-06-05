Angelo State University announces fall semester schedule

Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University has made the decision to begin the Fall 2020 semester one week early and dismiss students following final exams at Thanksgiving.

The semester will begin for all classes, including online classes, on Monday, Aug. 17, and conclude for all classes on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Dual-credit courses taught in high schools will be subject to their respective high schools’ schedules.

This decision was made in consultation with the academic and executive leadership of ASU with input from other stakeholders on campus. This move is an effort to protect the university community from the potential spread of COVID-19 that could occur if students were dismissed for the Thanksgiving break and then returned to campus for the last two weeks of the semester.

Members of the faculty, students and staff are being notified of the change. ASU understands that this is an unprecedented change to the university calendar. However, we are living in unprecedented times, and this decision is a logical approach in the best interest of the entire university community.

Additionally, changes to the Spring 2021 calendar are under discussion. An announcement on the spring semester schedule will be made before July 1.