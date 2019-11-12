Closings
SAISD, Angelo State University and GAFB delayed start Tuesday

San Angelo – Because of potentially dangerous driving conditions for Tuesday, November 12th, classes at Angelo State University will be delayed until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. All classes normally scheduled before 10:00 a.m. are cancelled. 9:30 a.m. classes will begin at 10:00.

Goodfellow AFB non-mission essential personnel will have a delayed start for work on base Tuesday morning — at 9:30 a.m.

Howard College — classes start at 10:00 a.m.

Concho Valley school districts with delayed starts are:

SAISD San Angelo — two hour delayed start/buses run two hours late

Schleicher County ISD — 10:00 a.m. delayed start/buses run two hours late

Sonora Schools — two hour delayed start

Brady ISD — two hour delay/buses running two hours late

Paint Rock ISD – 11:00 a.m. start/buses running three hours late

Irion County Schools — 10:00 a.m. start/buses running two hours late

