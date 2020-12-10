Angelo State Security Studies professor wins 3 national research grants

SAN ANGELO, TX — Dr. William A. Taylor, an associate professor of global security studies at Angelo State University, has been awarded three 2021 national research grants in support of his upcoming fifth book, “The Advent of the All-Volunteer Force: Protecting Free Society.”

The grants include a Dwight D. Eisenhower Foundation Research Grant, a Lyndon B. Johnson Foundation Moody Research Grant, and a Harry S. Truman Library Institute Research Grant. Once university travel resumes, the grant funds will help defray Taylor’s travel, living and related expenses while he conducts archival research for his new book at the corresponding presidential libraries:

Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene, Kan.

Johnson Presidential Library in Austin

Truman Presidential Library in Independence, Mo.

“The Advent of the All-Volunteer Force: Protecting Free Society” will be a complete narrative on the beginning of the All-Volunteer Force (AVF), accompanied by relevant primary source documents, and will examine the AVF in four essential parts, including its history, impacts, challenges and implications. It will be published in London and New York through Routledge, a global publisher of academic books and journals in the humanities and social sciences, and will be included in Routledge’s “Critical Moments in American History” book series.

Taylor has now won 17 national grants and fellowships to fund research for his books, which also include:

“George C. Marshall and the Early Cold War: Policy, Politics, and Society” (2020)

“Contemporary Security Issues in Africa” (2019)

“Military Service and American Democracy: From World War II to the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars” (2016)

“Every Citizen a Soldier: The Campaign for Universal Military Training After World War II” (2014) – Won a 2015 Crader Family Book Prize Honorable Mention.

Taylor’s second book, “Military Service and American Democracy,” is now required reading for every first-year cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, totaling about 1,200 cadets each year.

A former U.S. Marine and an ASU faculty member since 2011, Taylor also holds the Lee Drain Endowed University Professorship and previously chaired the ASU Department of Security Studies and Criminal Justice. He is the editor for the new book series, “Studies in Civil-Military Relations,” with University Press of Kansas, and his own books are housed in more than 1,450 libraries throughout the U.S. and in more than 45 countries around the world. He has also contributed to 20 other books and has published more than 85 reference articles and books reviews.

Press release courtesy: Angelo State University