Angelo State reports 17 positive cases of COVID-19 after return of results from 4-day testing event in August

SAN ANGELO, TX — Angelo State University has reported that 17 students and school personnel tested positive for COVID-19, following the testing of 658 people returning to campus between August 10 and August 14, 2020.

The campus hosted the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Military Department on August 10-14 to test students and personnel as they arrived back on campus. All of the tests administered were PCR tests. The numbers reported here are included in Angelo State’s total reported cases available at angelo.edu/covid19.

According to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo, “While these test results were recently officially reported to the health department, the positive cases have been in isolation and in contact with local health authorities. Most of the positive cases have already been released.

“On September 9-10, ASU will again have TDEM on campus to test students. This is a proactive measure to test students after the Labor Day holiday by ASU. As soon as we receive the results we will share them with the public.

Results from August 10-14:

Total tested: 658

Negative: 631

Undetermined: 10 (An indeterminate test result generally implies that the test could not detect a clear positive or negative result, often due to a problem with the sample or technical issue)

Positive: 17