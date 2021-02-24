Angelo State receives Gold “Military Friendly School” status

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Angelo State University has received a Gold Award for its ranking as a “Military Friendly® School” by MilitaryFriendly.com, according to a statement released by the university on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The award was given for “ranking in the top 15 of the 69 U.S. institutions in the Large Public University category that were awarded the “Military Friendly® School” designation for 2021-22,” according to the release.

ASU has earned the “Military Friendly® School” designation for 13 years in a row. According to the statement, “This is the third year for ASU to be placed in the Large Public University category for schools with more than 10,000 students – and ASU is the only Texas institution to win a superlative award in this category for 2021-22.”

More than 8,800 schools were eligible for the “Military Friendly ® School” designation. ASU was among the 747 schools who were awarded the designation for 2021-22.

“As a military veteran and an ASU alumnus, I’m extremely proud of our Military Friendly status,” said ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr. “We owe it to our nation’s veterans, active duty personnel and their families to provide them the best possible education and campus services, and the Military Friendly designation lets them know that is exactly what they will get at Angelo State. It helps us recruit them to the Ram Family, and the efforts of our faculty and staff ensure they have the positive educational experience they deserve.”

“ASU could not achieve or maintain this Gold Medal-level status without the continual commitment and support of the entire campus,” said Susan Williams, director of affiliated military and veteran services. “Our leadership team, faculty and staff all play a pivotal role to help ASU serve those who have served in the finest way possible.”

The full press release can be found at the Angelo State University website.