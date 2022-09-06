SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has been listed by The Princeton Review as a ‘Best College’ for the 14th consecutive year. An honor that goes to only about 14 percent of the nation’s more than 2,700 four-year colleges.

The education services company features ASU in the 2023 edition of its annual college guide, “The Best 388 Colleges,” published by Penguin Random House. The guide is The Princeton Review’s (TPR) flagship publication and includes detailed profiles of the colleges with rating scores that are based on surveys of over 160,000 students nationally.

The 85-question survey used by the TPR asks students to rate their own schools on numerous topics that range from assessments of academics and professors to campus culture and student life. Of the 388 colleges on this year’s list, ASU ranked No. 12 in the “Best-Run Colleges” category and No. 16 in the “Lots of Race/Class Interaction” category.

“We salute Angelo State University for its outstanding academics and its many other impressive offerings,” said Rob Franek, TPR editor-in-chief. “We’re delighted to recommend ASU as an ideal choice for students searching for their ‘best-fit’ college.”

ASU is one of 14 institutions from Texas and only one of six public universities to make the list in 2023.

“This continued recognition by The Princeton Review is particularly noteworthy because it’s based primarily on feedback from our students,” said ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr. “It reaffirms that we are fulfilling our mission and vision to provide the academic and student life programs our students need to be successful and significant. I’m proud of the entire Ram Family for pulling together as a team, staying committed to our Core Values, and embracing opportunities to give our students a college experience of the highest quality.”