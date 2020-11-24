Angelo State Professor of Criminal Justice wins national award

SAN ANGELO, TX — Angelo State University Asst. Professor of Criminal Justice, Jaeyong Choi, has been awarded the 2020 Junior Faculty Research Award from the Korean Society of Criminology in America (KOSCA), according to a statement issued by the university on Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020.

According the release, “The Junior Faculty Research Award is annually given to one college or university faculty member who is a member of KOSCA, has less than three years of teaching experience, and has already contributed to raising the status of Korean-American criminal justice scholars by achieving excellent research results, including publications, funded research and conference presentations.

“As the 2020 Junior Faculty Research Award winner, Choi will hold the title of “KOSCA Research Fellow” in perpetuity. “‘Dr. Choi is a wonderful example of a young scholar who is respected among his research peers, but is also focused on the success of his students in the classroom,’ said Dr. Joseph Rallo, chair of the ASU Department of Security Studies and Criminal Justice. ‘His recognition, although a personal accomplishment, is also reflective of the extraordinary faculty in our department.’ “An assistant professor of criminal justice, Choi joined the ASU faculty in 2018. In addition to teaching both undergraduate and graduate criminal justice courses, his research interests include:

“Cybercrime

Media and crime

Cross-national research

Perceptions of crime and justice

Immigration and criminal justice

“Choi is co-author of the book, We Cannot Live Ashamed of Our Youth (2015), and has authored or co-authored nearly 50 research articles in such journals as Crime & Delinquency, Criminal Justice Behavior, Journal of Interpersonal Violence, and many others. He has also been awarded grants for five different research projects totaling over $35,000, and he has delivered more than 40 conference, workshop and round-table presentations throughout the U.S. and South Korea.

“In addition to KOSCA, Choi is a member of the American Society of Criminology, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences and Northeastern Association of Criminal Justice Sciences. He earned his Ph.D. in criminology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.