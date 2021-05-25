Angelo State MBA program ranked nationally by Fortune Magazine

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University’s MBA program is ranked among the nation’s “Best Online MBA Programs” by Fortune Magazine, according to a statement issued by the university this morning, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

The ranking is part of Fortune Magazine’s introduction of its new Education Hub, and is the magazine’s first ever national ranking of higher education programs.

“It is an honor to be recognized as part of Fortune magazine’s best online MBA programs for 2021,” said Dr. Ruben Ceballos, MBA program director. “This recognition is indicative of the excellent job our faculty perform, as well as our commitment to providing a quality program for those pursuing their MBA. Our goal is to always strive to provide a significant positive impact on the lives of our students through excellence in teaching and experiential learning.”

ASU says it “has also been ranked No. 3 among the “Best 16 Most Affordable MBA Programs in Texas in 2021” by the BestValueSchools.org higher education resource guide – and No. 7 among the “10 Best Affordable MBA Programs” in the U.S. by TopManagementDegrees.com.”

“ASU’s MBA degree can be completed in as little as 12 months,” says the university, “either on campus or online.”