Angelo State classes and operations will resume on Monday February 22

Courtesy of Becky Brackin:

San Angelo, Texas (February 19)- Angelo State University plans to resume classes and operations as normal on Monday, Feb. 22. Personnel will continue to assess damages to facilities over the weekend.

Employees and students should use caution if entering a building on campus and report any damages to angie.wright@angelo.edu.

All campus buildings now have power. For updates, please continue to check our Emergency Notifications website.

As a reminder, Angelo State University is still observing COVID-19 safety measures, such as wearing face coverings and social distancing.

