SAN ANGELO, TX— Sunday evening saw about 380 Angelo State athletes convene at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium to assemble bags for the student packaging program.

The event provided an excellent opportunity for new and seasoned athletes and staff to establish connections ahead of the 2023-2024 season while making a positive impact on the local community.

“We are working with the Concho Valley Food Bank today to help pack bags for the student packaging program so we can send food to the kids of Tom Green County who don’t normally get food on the weekends. We have about 380 athletes out here today helping out. I think it’s awesome what we can do in 20 minutes while some people can do in a couple of hours to help for an entire month. We emphasize community service throughout the year as a student packaging program just because we think it’s important that as many people come to support us, we help to support them back. It’s good to see everyone in the community making those connections. You never know what’s going to happen and who is going to help you out in the future. It’s good that we give back as people give to us,” said Vice President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Katelin Heise.